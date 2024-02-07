February 6, 2024
Bengaluru Weekend Getaways: Explore The Unexplored With These Offbeat Destinations
Puducherry: Located just 312 kms away from Bengaluru, South India’s charming coastal town Puducherry happens to be a unique blend of French colonial heritage and Indian culture.
Source: Unsplash
Dandeli: Also known as the adventure capital of South India, Dandeli is located in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. It is a home to lush forests and wildlife.
Source: Unsplash
Coorg: Coorg is located 268 kms away from the tech city. It is a home to lush green misty mountains and its emerald-green coffee plantations.
Source: Unsplash
Hampi: Hampi is a town of great historical significance and is located 345 kms away from Bengaluru. The best time to visit this place starts in October and goes on till March.
Source: Unsplash
Gokarna: This place is a paradise for all the beach lovers. This coastal town also holds a spiritual significance.
Source: Unsplash
Mysore: Mysore is located 143 kms away from Bengaluru. This place is also called the ‘City of Palaces’. Nothing like exploring Mysore’s magnificent palaces and devouring the local cuisine.
Source: Unsplash