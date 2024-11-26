Best Christmas Markets Around The World In 2024

Budapest, Hungary: Vörösmarty Square hosts hundreds of stalls offering unique and traditional offerings. It is known as Europe's largest Christmas market.
Sydney, Australia: The Rocks Market in Australia's Sydney awaits you with their Christmas special.
Vienna, Austria: As the festive season approaches the street of Austria's Vienna gets flooded with Christmas market. Top spots: Schönbrunn Palace, University of Vienna Campus and Christkindlmarkt.
Seoul, South Korea: The Christmas market in Gwanghwamun Square offers everything cute and Korean.
Stockholm, Sweden: Experience traditional Swedish Christmas at Stortorget, Stockholm’s oldest square.
Strasbourg, France: Dating back to the 1570s, Strasbourg also known as the Capital of Christmas is one of the oldest Christmas markets in Europe.
Gdańsk, Poland: The second winner of the Best Christmas Markets Competition 2022 organised by Europe’s Best Destinations, Gdańsk Christmas Fair is all decked up for the festive season.
Florence, Italy: Get enchanted with the Mercati Natale market which offers a mix of Italian flair and German-style stalls.
Czech Republic: Groove to live performances, dance shows, good food etc at the Old Town and Wenceslas Square Markets.
Goa, India: Goa is known as the Christmas Capital of India, dazzle away in the lights and shimmers of the enchanting charm of Panjim Market.
