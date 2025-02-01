Republic Lifestyle Desk
Best Dressed Stars Who Stunned At An Award Function
Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang dazzles in a stunning sequin dress by Thomas Abraham at the Recently concluded Elle List Awards 2025.
Donned in a Shivan and Naresh’s gold and black ensemble, Kalki Koechlin captivated audience at the Elle List Awards 2025.
Timeless beauty, author, and actor Twinkle Khanna lit up the night in Payal Khandwala’s satin red skirt paired with a teal blue top.
Karisma Kapoor stunned in an all-black ensemble, looking divine as she accepted Elle’s Timeless Trailblazer Award 2025.
Redefining agelessness and wellness, actress Shilpa Shetty accepted Elle’s Beyond Beauty Award 2025 in a dazzling silver gown.
Taapsee Pannu arrived at the award show in a gold metal sleeveless top paired with white loose pants. She captioned her Instagram photos, “24 karats of happiness and gratitude”like evening.
Lastly, stealing the spotlight at the award function was Khushi Kapoor in her striking Black Orbit Dress ensemble from Montsand.
