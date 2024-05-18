May 18, 2024
Best Ever Microwave Meal Ideas
Popular microwave recipe for kidney bean chilli is a quick, and satisfying veggie dinner, making it a great addition to your five-a-day diet.
Source: Freepik
Microwave risotto eliminates stirring, offers budget-friendly options with frozen vegetables, and is high in fiber, folic acid, and low in fat, making it a delicious and healthy meal.
Source: Pinterest
This decadent chocolate mug cake is a quick and easy dessert option, made by whipping up a cake mixture and microwaved for 2 minutes.
Source: allrecipes.com
The fastest lemon pudding is made with four simple ingredients: whipping cream, sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice, and can be prepared by heating and allowing it to set.
Source: Pinterest
Microwave cooking is a quick and easy method to enhance the vibrant colour of kale while maintaining its beneficial nutrients within its leaves.
Source: pinterest
Enjoy a satisfying dinner of leaky salmon with tender salmon, creamy leeks, and peas, served with microwaveable new potatoes, providing a midweek boost.
Source: Pinterest
Microwave-friendly pasta meal can be doubled and taken to work, using only four ingredients and served with spinach for a touch of greenery.
Source: Pinterest