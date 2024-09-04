Republic Lifestyle Desk
Best Hair Oils To Nourish Your Scalp
Argan oil is a highly effective solution for managing dull and frizzy hair.
Source: Freepik
Jojoba oil is ideal for those with oily scalps without causing excessive greasy buildup.
Source: Freepik
Castor oil is known to strengthen hair and stimulate hair growth.
Source: Freepik
Onion oil effectively manages hair fall and promotes hair growth.
Source: Freepik
Coconut oil is a versatile and suitable hair product for all hair types.
Source: Freepik
Bhringraj oil is a suitable choice for individuals with dry and sensitive scalps.
Source: IANS
Olive oil is highly recommended for providing extensive hair nourishment.
Source: Unsplash