February 9, 2024
Best Oils For Hair Health And Growth
Canola oil is beneficial to both skin and hair. It may effectively help prevent hair loss and encourage hair growth. It's also a great moisturiser for your luscious locks.
Source: Freepik
Avocado oil is rich in minerals like potassium and magnesium and vitamins like biotin. This help your hair retain moisture, boost shine and elasticity, and prevent breakage and split ends,
Source: Freepik
Flaxseed oil contains vitamin E, that promotes the growth of new hair and treats hair loss. Strong antioxidants like lignans can aid to regrow healthier and stronger tresses.
Source: Freepik
Grapeseed oil adds moisture, strength, and shine. You may try massaging a couple of tablespoons of grapeseed oil (using more or less, depending on the length of your hair) into your hair.
Source: Freepik
Olive oil for hair is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants and can help promote faster hair growth. It can also provide nourishment and strengthening your hair, and reducing bacterial infections.
Source: freepik
Walnut oil is rich in biotin which is essential for hair growth. It helps to strengthen hair follicles and promotes healthy hair growth.
Source: Freepik
Sesame oil is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Gently massaging sesame oil into the scalp a few times a month improves blood circulation, promotes hair growth, and deters baldness.
Source: Freepik