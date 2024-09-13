Republic Lifestyle Desk
Best Organic Ingredients For Acne Prone Skin
Sulphur, a natural element, is used in acne treatments and skincare for mild to moderate acne, whiteheads, blackheads, and pimples. FDA-approved, it has a keratolytic effect, softening.
Salicylic acid, produced by plants, effectively treats acne by shedding dead cells, reducing inflammation, and accelerating healing, making it an ideal treatment for acne-prone skin.
Green tea, derived from Camellia sinensis leaves, has been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. It offers numerous hair and skin benefits, making it a popular ingredient.
Lemon peel contains volatile oil, vitamin C, flavone glycosides, mucilage, pectin, and calcium oxalate. It contains limonene, citronellal, geranyl acetate, -pinene, camphene, linalool, terpineol.
Neem extract offers numerous skin, hair, and health benefits, including improved blood circulation, antimicrobial properties, and skin protection. It also aids in acne reduction, clear breakouts.
Apples are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, boosting immunity, detoxifying the liver, aiding weight loss, improving blood circulation and providing skin benefits like UV protect.
Coriander is rich in iron, beta-carotene, antioxidants, and vitamin C. It is an effective anti-bacterial, detoxifier, and anti-inflammatory agent. It can be used to eliminate acne, rashes, sunburns.
