Best Places In Delhi-NCR To Shop For Diwali In 2024

Chandni Chowk is a popular festive shopping destination, particularly during Diwali and Laxmi Puja, featuring specialized markets offering a diverse range of items.
Source: Holidify
Chawri Bazar in Delhi, India offers a variety of shopping options for Diwali, including gift shops, decoration material dealers, and firecracker dealers.
Source: Holidify
Daryaganj in Delhi offers numerous locations for purchasing Diwali items, including diya dealers and gift shops.
Source: holidify.com
Dilli Haat, a bustling shopping destination during Diwali, offers a diverse range of items, including ethnic clothing, antique jewellery, and Rangoli.
Source: holidify.com
Over 50-year-old festive mela in Delhi features food stalls, magic shows, and a variety of handicrafts, apparel, home décor, fashion jewellery, earthen lamps, and aromatic candles.
Source: holidify.com
Indra Market in Noida offers affordable, fancy lighting options like pipe lights, candle lights, and LED lights for a beautiful Diwali celebration.
Source: holidify.com
During Diwali, Kamla Nagar market becomes a popular shopping destination with its exquisite showrooms and affordable street stores offering ethnic wear, accessories, and home decor.
Source: holidify.com
Karol Bagh is a popular wholesale market in Delhi for Diwali shopping, offering affordable readymade garments and traditional jewellery at Ajmal Khan Road and Silver Street.
Source: holidify.com
Khan Market offers a dreamy collection of designer wear and festive outfits, featuring celebrity-style ethnic outfits and dreamy designs to leave you feeling satisfied.
Source: holidify.com
Pallika Bazaar, an underground market with 380 shops, is named after Mumbai's Palika Bazaar and offers clothing, electronics, CDs, pirated movies, and stolen goods.
Source: holidify.com