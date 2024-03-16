March 15, 2024

Summer Foods To Keep Your Body Cool

2. Boasting a water content of approximately 90 per cent, watermelon not only hydrates but also cools the body.

Source: Unsplash

Onions has a cooling effect on the body and offers protection against sunstrokes 4. Curd provides protein alongside a cooling effect

Source: Unsplash

Known for its high water content, Aloe Vera had significant cooling benefits when consumed regularly.

Source: Unsplash

Known for its high water content, Aloe Vera had significant cooling benefits when consumed regularly.

Source: Unsplash

Cucumbers contains high water content and fibre, making it ideal for staying hydrated and preventing constipation

Source: Unsplash

View Next Slide