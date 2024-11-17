Republic Lifestyle Desk

Betaab Valley To Yusmarg, Unexplored Places For Your Next Adventure

Bollywood movie 'Betaab' inspired the stunning natural beauty of the Betab Valley, renowned for its lush green meadows, snow-capped mountains, and dense forests.

It mesmerizes tourists with its natural beauty through destinations like Sang-e-Safed valley; Yusmarg is also famed for having some exceptional springs of flowers.  

 

The Aru valley, known for its scenic meadows, is a popular tourist destination and a base camp for trekkers to the Kolahoi Glacier, Tarsar-Marsar lakes, and Katrinag valley.

Nigeen lake, surrounded by willow and poplar trees, is known as nageena or jewel in the ring and is located west of Dal lake.

Chopta, located in the Himalayas, is renowned for its five sacred temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, also known as Panch Kedar.

Mahabaleshwara, Gokarna's main temple dedicated to Shiva, houses the earliest Shiva lingam, and is a significant Hindu pilgrimage center located at the River Aghanashini estuary.

Tawang, a picturesque town in Arunachal Pradesh, is renowned for its stunning landscapes, Buddhist monasteries, and rich cultural heritage, making it a must-visit destination for travelers.

