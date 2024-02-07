January 19, 2024
Beware! These Top Worst-Rated Foods Can Spoil Your Day
Hakrl Hákarl is typically from the stomach or the body of the shark. The stomach meat is white, soft, and has a texture similar to cheese, while the meat from the body has a reddish hue.
Source: Cocina y vino
Calskrove Pizza It consists of a calzone pizza that is stuffed with hamburgers (along with bread, toppings, and dressings) and French fries
Source: TasteAtlas
Hormiga culona Hormiga culona are world famous fat-bottomed ants, an unusual delicacy from the department of Santander in Colombia.
Source: TasteAtlas
Chapalele This dish is made from Chile with two main ingredients- potatoes and flour.
Source: taste atlas
Kalvsylta
A Swedish met dish minced with minced veal.
Source: tasteatlas
Yerushalmi Kugel Jerusalem kugel is always made with thin egg noodles. It is similar in appearance to spaghetti. The defining ingredient of Jerusalem kugel is black pepper, which is uncommon.
Source: myjewishlearning
Ramen Burger
A beef patty sandwiched between two pan-fried discs of ramen noodles, then topped with an arugula, green onions, and a “secret” Shoyu sauce.
Source: Allrecipes