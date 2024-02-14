February 14, 2024
Beyonce Slays In Gaurav Gupta Couture At New York Fashion Week
Gaurav Gupta took to his social media handle and shared images of American pop sensation Beyonce wearing his collection’s outfit.
Beyonce set the stage on fire as she wore a cowboy hat, mirrored sunglasses, and the beaded suit dress.
“Beyonce wears the Galaxy crystal jacket with embroidered bodysuit and boots from our recently launched Paris Couture SS’24 collection, Aarohanam,” he wrote in the caption.
The outfit is full of crystals and gives the perfect royal look.
The designer also shared photos of a model wearing the same outfit.
