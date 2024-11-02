Republic Lifestyle Desk

Beyond The Beaches: Unique Things To Do In Goa This Festive Season

Light up a bonfire along with locals and fellow tourists to make your visit to Goa memorable.

Source: Pexels

Costal areas are often known for abundance of seafood, embark on a seafood hunt.

Source: Pexels

Visit spice plantations.

Source: Pexels

Engage yourself in a pottery class and make a souvenir to take home.

Source: Pexels

Health is wealth, take yoga to a beach.

Source: Pexels

Explore churchesh and temples in the Pearl of the East

Source: Pexels

Take a heritage walk admiring traditional Goan architecture and artifacts.

Source: Pexels

Want to shop local? Visit famous flea markets such as Anjuna Flea Market, Panaji Market, Baga Market etc.

Source: Pexels

Taste Goa's local spirits made from cashew and coconut.

Source: Pexels

Lastly, if you know how to ride a bike, consider hiring one to take yourself on a tour.

Source: Pexels