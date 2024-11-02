Beyond The Beaches: Unique Things To Do In Goa This Festive Season

Light up a bonfire along with locals and fellow tourists to make your visit to Goa memorable.
Source: Pexels
Costal areas are often known for abundance of seafood, embark on a seafood hunt.
Source: Pexels
Visit spice plantations.
Source: Pexels
Engage yourself in a pottery class and make a souvenir to take home.
Source: Pexels
Health is wealth, take yoga to a beach.
Source: Pexels
Explore churchesh and temples in the Pearl of the East
Source: Pexels
Take a heritage walk admiring traditional Goan architecture and artifacts.
Source: Pexels
Want to shop local? Visit famous flea markets such as Anjuna Flea Market, Panaji Market, Baga Market etc.
Source: Pexels
Taste Goa's local spirits made from cashew and coconut.
Source: Pexels
Lastly, if you know how to ride a bike, consider hiring one to take yourself on a tour.
Source: Pexels