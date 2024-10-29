Republic Lifestyle Desk

Bhai Dooj 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Messages To Share

May the bond between us grow stronger with each passing day. Wishing you a very Happy Bhai Dooj, dear brother!

Source: Freepik

On this special occasion, I pray for your health, happiness, and success in everything you do. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Source: Freepik

Thank you for always being there for me. Your love and support mean the world to me. Happy Bhai Dooj! 
 

Source: Freepik

You & I are like Tom & Jerry fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj Bro!!!
 


 

Source: Freepik

How far you are from me now, my love and care for you will never be compromised. You’ll always be my most prized possession!!! Happy Bhai Dooj!
 

Source: Freepik

I tie this holy thread on your wrist and pray to God that all your wishes come true. Have a wonderful Bhai Dooj, BRO!
 

Source: Freepik

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for always being there for me. Your love, support, and guidance have made my life truly special. Happy Bhai Dooj! 
 

Source: Freepik

No matter the cherishable time of childhood has passed, we have grown into adults, much more mature with time, BUT we pledge remain together…Stay Blessed Bhai!!!
 

Source: Freepik

Source: Freepik

Together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense despite…I love you my sister till the end of time! Happy Bhai Dooj! 
 

Source: Freepik