Make gulab jamun: mix 1 cup milk powder, 1/2 cup flour, ghee, yogurt; shape, fry in ghee at 130C, soak in syrup (sugar, rosewater, saffron, cardamom); serve warm with pistachios
Boil milk with saffron strands, reduce, mix with cornstarch, sugar, cardamom, pistachios, urad daal, maida, curd, fry, soak in sugar syrup.
Mash paneer, shape into balls, boil in sugar syrup for 10 min.
Mix milk, bring to boil, reduce by half; add saffron, cardamom.
Soak paneer balls in milk mixture, garnish with pistachios; serve chilled.
Barfi, a traditional Indian sweet, is made by cooking milk until it condenses into khoya or mawa, but a quicker and easier method uses milk powder.
Boondi laddoo can be prepared by mixing flour, water, baking soda, and boondis. Fry until golden, soak in sugar syrup, mix with ghee, and add nuts for laddoos.
Mathri, a popular snack made from flour, water, and carom seeds, is a long-lasting, portable food option for travel and is often stored in jars at room temperature.
Maida Namkeen, a popular Diwali snack, is made by combining maida flour, salt, ajwain, oil, and water, and kneading the dough with water.
Samosa is a popular Indian snack filled with spiced potato and peas, popular during Diwali. Made from maida flour, salt, ajwain, oil, and water, kneading dough with water.
Kachoris, deep-fried breads with ground dal, spices, maida, and baking powder, are popular roadside snacks in Alirajpur, with Khasta and Dal varieties being the most popular.
This delicacy Gujiya is a dumpling filled with sweetened khoa and dried fruits, made from suji or maida flour, and fried in ghee for a crispy texture.
