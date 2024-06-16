June 16, 2024
Kalki 2898 A.D, Pushpa; Upcoming Telugu Movies In 2024
Nag Ashwin directed Kalki 2898 A.D and wrote a modern-day avatar of Hindu god Vishnu, believed to protect the world from evil forces, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.
Source: IMDb
Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh continue their rivalry in the epic conclusion of the two-parted action drama, directed by Sukumar, and stars Fahadh Faasil, Rasmika Mandanna, and Allu Arjun.
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an upcoming Telugu-language film directed by Vivek Athreya, produced by DVV Entertainment, featuring Nani as lead actor and composed by Jakes Bejoy.
Game Changer is about an honest IAS officer's fight against a corrupt political system through fair and transparent elections, directed by S. Shankar, written by Sai Madhav Burra and
Lucky Bashkar is directed by Venky Atluri and written by him, follows the story of an ordinary man's journey and his triumphs.
They Call Him The OG is about Mob boss Ojas Gambheera who returns to Mumbai's underworld after a decade, seeking revenge against rival crime lords, directed by Sujeeth and written by Sujeeth.
Devara part1 is directed by Koratala Siva, follows a series of emotionally charged incidents in coastal lands, featuring a protagonist as a rescuer and a fearsome villain.
