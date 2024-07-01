Republic Entertainment Desk
'Black' Food Items To Reduce Belly Fat
Soluble fiber, which absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance, may help prevent heart disease by balancing cholesterol levels and reduce belly fat.
Source: Freepik
Black rice's antioxidants can help burn fats, lipids, and triglycerides, promoting weight loss and other health benefits.
Source: Freepik
Berries, including strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, are rich in fiber and antioxidants, aiding in inflammation reduction and weight loss.
Source: Freepik
Black chia seeds and ginger suppress appetite, leading to reduced calorie intake and weight loss, including belly fat reduction.
Source: Freepik
Sesame seeds, rich in fiber and protein, aid in weight loss by controlling appetite, promoting fullness, and reducing unhealthy snacking temptations.
Source: Freepik
Black currant is a versatile, low-sugar, dietary fiber, and pre-workout snack that aids in weight loss, belly fat making it a popular choice for kids.
Source: Freepik
Black garlic daily improves muscle damage, digestive function, reduce belly fat that fights fatigue, promotes sleep, and enhances prostate gland function, among other body functions.
Source: Freepik