Blackberries are naturally rich in vitamins like A and C, which help maintain scalp health and prevent hair thinning. They are also loaded with folate.
Raspberries are full of Vitamin C, which boosts collagen production and strengthens hair follicles. Additionally, they are rich in fiber, which improves scalp circulation.
Strawberries are a rich source of Vitamin C, which promotes hair collagen production and contains antioxidants that prevent damage and enhance hair bouncy.
Goji berries are rich in essential minerals and vitamins that promote hair growth by nourishing the scalp and hair follicles.
Bilberries are low-growing shrubs in the Vaccinium genus, flowering in the Ericaceae family, originating from Eurasian lowlands and producing edible, dark blue berries.
The açaí palm, a species of palm tree, is primarily cultivated for its fruit, hearts of palm, leaves, and trunk wood due to its rapidly growing global demand.
Cranberries contain Vitamin C which is crucial for collagen formation, containing amino acids that aid in the production of keratin, a vital protein for hair health.
