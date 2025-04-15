Bold Textures And Reptilian Glamour: Katy Perry’s Fashion Moments That Say It All
Katy Perry styles the Galactic Armour Jacket Dress with movement-engineered embroidery in glass and crystals by Gaurav Gupta at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles.
Source: Instagram
Crocodile-effect
Katy Perry arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025 in a silver iridescent column corseted gown from Miss Sohee Couture SS25. The gown was embellished with mother-of-pearl crocodile-effect embroideries with Swarovski crystals and Xilion beads.
Source: Instagram
Reptilian glass embroidery
Katy Perry in her costume made Gaurav Gupta Couture at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles. The gown featured a silver-blue reptilian glass embroidery from Aarohanam, Paris Couture Week SS'24.
Source: Instagram
High-octane glam
Blending sporty edge with high-octane glam, Katy Perry lit up the stage in Canada wearing an ADV Skin cross-season race flag ensemble, perfectly paired with fierce New Rock biker-heel boots by Salomon.
Source: Instagram
Impeccable fashion sense
Katy Perry, known for her impeccable fashion sense, stole the spotlight in London wearing the dramatic ‘Diva Faux Fur Bolero’ by NAMILIA, paired flawlessly with a custom-made red ensemble by Heather Picchiottino.
Source: Instagram
Head-turning ensemble
The ‘Roar’ singer levels up her casual style game in a head-turning KNWLS ensemble. She rocked a brown veil leather corset paired with a matching cape jacket, finishing the look with edgy Ghost shorts.