Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Bridal Looks For Every Bride-to-Be In 2024

Take a cue from Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a romantic and radiant bridal look.
Captivate your future husband's heart with gold, ivory, and white colour tones bridal saree just like Sonakshi Sinha.
A blush pink bridal lehenga like Athiya Shetty's bridal look.
Organza silk saree like Alia Bhatt's wedding look, resembles innocence and devotion.
Embrace less-is-more like actress Parineeti Chopra, opt for cool tone colours if you love being minimalist.
Get inspired by actress Kiara Adavani's old-rose bridal lehenga if you wish to look like a modern bride but still wish to be tethered to traditions.
Pink is every girl's favourite colour, and Rakul Preet Singh's bridal look is something everyone dreams of.
With a gold, ivory tone and shades of pink colour Anushka Sharma's wedding outfit looks rooted to tradition yet modern.
No doubt actress Katrina Kaif nailed her wedding looks, either because of her beautiful facial features or the way she carries herself, Kat looks radiant, happy, and hopeful for the future.
Our dreamy bride, actress Aditi Rao Hydari's wedding look portrayed royalty, chic and everything all girl dreams of looking like on their big day.
