Bollywood Couples Who Exchanged Vows In The Abode Of The Rajas

The power couple of Bollywood, actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got wedded in the year 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Three years down, the couple is still the ray of light for each other. 

Actress Raveena Tandon tied the knot with Anil Thadani in 2004 in Rajasthan. 

When Bollywood and Hollywood came together; Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a lavish Christian and traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. 

PeeCee and Nick are now blessed with a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. 

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in the year 2023. 

Kiara and Sidharth reportedly started dating in the year 2020 and got hitched two years later.

In a dreamy wedding shenanigans, actress Parineeti Chopra got married to AAP politician Raghav Chadha in Udaipur's Leela Palace in 2023.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding was a three-day luxurious affair that included a mehendi, and a sangeet ceremony ahead of the actual wedding celebrations.

Shriya Saran married her long-time boyfriend Russian Tennis Player Andrei Koscheev in 2018 in Mumbai followed by a grand celebration at Udaipur.

