April 20, 2024
Bollywood-inspired Summer Outfits For Men
Take a cue from Ranveer Singh and pair a light jacket with a cap to shade your eyes.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Top to bottom in white, just like Shahid is a great idea for summer days.
Source: Varinder Chawla
If you are a denim lover, this breezy denim-on-denim look by Sidharth Malhotra is perfect.
Source: Instagram
For night outs and parties, dress like Kartik in a striped, loose shirt for comfort and style.
Source: Varinder Chawla
A sheer, sleeveless vest like Tiger Shroff is amazing for a party outfit.
Source: Varinder Chawla