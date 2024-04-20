April 20, 2024

Bollywood-inspired Summer Outfits For Men

Take a cue from Ranveer Singh and pair a light jacket with a cap to shade your eyes.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Top to bottom in white, just like Shahid is a great idea for summer days.

Source: Varinder Chawla

If you are a denim lover, this breezy denim-on-denim look by Sidharth Malhotra is perfect.

Source: Instagram

For night outs and parties, dress like Kartik in a striped, loose shirt for comfort and style.

Source: Varinder Chawla

A sheer, sleeveless vest like Tiger Shroff is amazing for a party outfit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

