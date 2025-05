Infuse rosemary and cloves into coconut or olive oil for 7-10 days, strain, and apply to scalp 2-3 times a week, gently massaging to stimulate circulation and promote hair growth. For hair growth, soak rosemary and cloves in 2-3 tbsp of coconut or olive oil for 7-10 days. Strain and apply the infused oil to your scalp 2-3 times a week, massaging gently to stimulate circulation.