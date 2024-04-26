April 25, 2024
Boost Your Gut Health With These Curd-based Dishes
Curd rice is rich in live probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that enhance gut health, aid digestion, improve nutrient absorption, and maintain a balanced microbiome.
Raita's probiotic content promotes digestion and gut health, aligning with the growing trend of using food as medicine and natural remedies in wellness routines.
Beetroot curd salad offers health benefits like digestion, irritable bowel syndrome reduction, and osteoporosis protection, combined with beetroot's protein and vitamin content.
Fermented foods like idli are rich in probiotics, which are live microorganisms that provide numerous health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts, promoting gut flora balance.
Curd sandwich is a snack that is suitable for kids and adults, diabetics, hypertensive, and those with high cholesterol, as well as those seeking healthy eating and weight loss.
Potato and curd are complete foods with high nutrient content, aiding in weight gain and providing essential nutrients for gut-healthy bacteria.
Vegetable Dalia is high fiber content promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation, while also containing beneficial gut bacteria and prebiotics for improved digestive health.
