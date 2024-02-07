January 11, 2024

Boost Your Immunity In Winters With These Simple And Effective Ayurvedic Tips

Ayurveda recommends drinking only warm water throughout the day in winter.

Golden milk is a concoction of milk and haldi. It is recommended by Ayurveda to boost your immunity in winter.

Practicing yoga asanas is also a very effective way to boost your immunity.

If you are suffering from a cough and cold, a mix of honey and cloves is very useful.

Oil pulling, which is swishing and spitting out coconut oil in the mouth is a good early morning practice in winter.

