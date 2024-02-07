January 11, 2024
Boost Your Immunity In Winters With These Simple And Effective Ayurvedic Tips
Ayurveda recommends drinking only warm water throughout the day in winter.
Source: Unsplash
Golden milk is a concoction of milk and haldi. It is recommended by Ayurveda to boost your immunity in winter.
Source: Unsplash
Practicing yoga asanas is also a very effective way to boost your immunity.
Source: Unsplash
If you are suffering from a cough and cold, a mix of honey and cloves is very useful.
Source: Unsplash
Oil pulling, which is swishing and spitting out coconut oil in the mouth is a good early morning practice in winter.
Source: Unsplash