April 2, 2024
Brahmi, Tulsi: These Ayurvedic Herbs Can Help You Get Better Sleep
Brahmi is known for calming the mind, reducing anxiety, and promoting mental clarity. Brahmi is useful for inducing sleep. Enjoy Brahmi tea by steeping Brahmi leaves in hot water.
Source: Unsplash
With adaptogenic properties, Tulsi or Holy basil helps reduce stress and promotes relaxation, leading to better sleep. Chew on few fresh Tulsi leaves every day.
Source: freepik
Traditionally used in Ayurveda to promote deep sleep and alleviate insomnia, Jatamansi has sedative properties.
Source: Pinterest
Chamomile is often for its mild sedative properties, Chamomile is often used in herbal teas to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. Sip on a warm cup of Chamomile tea before bedtime.
Source: freepik
Ashwagandha helps people fall asleep faster, improves sleep quality, increases total time spent asleep, and leads to less time spent awake at bedtime.
Source: Freepik
Lavender is known for its soothing properties. Its delicate purple blooms not only adorn gardens but also hold the key to a restful night's sleep.
Source: freepik
Elderberries contain valeric acid, which is the compound that helps you get a good night's sleep and feel a general calmness at nighttime.
Source: Freepik