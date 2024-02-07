January 20, 2024
Bread Talks: Did You Know These Interesting Facts About The Humble Pantry Staple?
At the heart of every loaf, slice, or baguette is a fundamental process – baking dough. Wheat, water and yeast are important components.
Most bread owes its airy texture to the process of leavening. This entails incorporating yeast or another rising agent into the dough.
In 2008, Joaquim Gonçalves in Brazil made the Guinness World Record by baking a loaf that weighed 1,571 kilograms.
The world of bread is delicious, vast, and diverse, boasting over 100 varieties like sourdough, multigrain and milk bread.
In ancient Egypt, the importance of bread reached such heights that it served as a medium of exchange, as good as the currency of that time.
