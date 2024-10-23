Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Symptoms You Must Be Aware

Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) is observed every year in October. It is a month-long event comprising several activities and campaigns organized by charities.
Not everyone has breast cancer symptoms, however, these are some of the most common signs that show in a breast cancer patient, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sign 1: You'll feel a new lump in the breast or underarm - armpit.
Sign 2: You'll notice thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
Sign 3: You'll experience irritation or dimpling of skin around your breast.
Sign 4: You'll notice flaky skin like dandruff or redness in the nipple area or the breast.
Sign 5: You'll experience a painful sensation in the nipple area or pulling in of the nipple.
Sign 6: Abnormal nipple discharge other than breast milk, which includes blood ocassionally.
Sign 7: Changed in the size or the shape of the breast.
Sign 8: Pain in any area of the breast.
