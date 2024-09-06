Republic Lifestyle Desk
Breathe, Bend And Bliss Out: Yoga Poses To Calm Anxiety
Stand upright with feet parallel, contract front thigh muscles to lift kneecaps, exhale, and bend forward from hip joints, moving torso and head as one unit.
Source: Yoga journal
Hold your arms at your sides, bend your knees, draw your heels in, press your feet's soles together, and let your knees drop open to both sides.
Source: Yoga Journal
Kneel with shins on floor, thighs perpendicular, knees together. Widen stance, slide feet apart, breathe and descend, roll shoulders, hold, and release.
Source: Fitsri yoga pose
Extend arms, lower chest, knees under hips, hands shoulder-width apart, back curves, hips pivot, and rest forehead on floor.
Source: Yogajala
Stand with feet together, arms by sides. Bend right leg, raise right thigh, and bring sole of right foot high. Balancing left foot, raise arms over head. Breathe gently for 10 breaths. Lower arms and
Source: Freepik
To perform Triangle pose or Trikonasana, stand with feet apart, turn your right foot out, engage your legs, roll your right thigh out, lift arms parallel to the floor, inhale, extend body over right.
Source: Freepik
Balance your weight on both feet, inhale and extend arms overhead, bend forward at hips, place hands on ground, blocks, or shins, and stay in pose for 5-10 breaths. Release by inhaling and lifting.
Source: Freepik