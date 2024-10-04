Republic Lifestyle Desk
Brew-tiful Treats: 10 Coffee Desserts To Perk Up Your Day
Affogato is an Italian dessert consisting of hot espresso poured over ice cream or gelato, known for its bitter and sweet contrast.
Source: tasteofhome.com
Chocolate cake, also known as chocolate gâteau, is a cake flavoured with melted chocolate, cocoa powder, or other ingredients like fudge, vanilla creme, and other sweeteners.
Source: tasteofhome
Line a pan with parchment paper, microwave chocolate chips and coffee granules for 45 seconds, stir in 15 seconds, add 1/3 cup coffee beans and microwave white baking chips, and refrigerate till firm.
Source: tasteofhome
Coffee ice cream, made with milk, sugar, cream, vanilla extract, and coffee, is enhanced with instant espresso powder for a more flavourful experience.
Source: tasteofhome
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Mix crust and filling, bake for 15 minutes, cool, and serve. Store in airtight containers or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw 30 minutes.
Source: tasteofhome
Cheesecake is a dessert made with soft fresh cheese, eggs, and sugar, often with a crust made from crushed cookies, graham crackers, pastry, or sponge cake.
Source: tasteofhome
Mocha cake is a delectable treat made with classic chocolate cake ingredients, infused with flavourful ingredients like espresso powder, brewed coffee, and a decadent chocolate coffee frosting.
Source: tasteofhome
Preheat oven, mix butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, gluten-free flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and chocolate chunks. Roll dough into balls, and bake for 8 minutes. Serve!
Source: taste of home
Preheat oven to 350F. Mix butter, sugars, egg, vanilla extract, flour, cornstarch, baking soda, salt, and white chocolate chips. Drop cookies by 1 ½ tablespoons and bake for 10-12 minutes.
Source: taste of home
Crackers are made by mixing microwaved cream cheese, Cappuccino Cheese Ball Mix, pudding mix, milk, and French Vanilla Coffee. Top with topping, sprinkle with reserved mix and refrigerate until firm.
Source: tasteofhome