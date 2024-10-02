Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bring Good Fortune Home: Indoor Plants For Luck And Prosperity
Aloe Vera Plants are beneficial for skin, hair, and health due to their thick, tapering leaves. They reduce air toxins and release healing vibes.
Source: Freepik
Jade Plant symbolizes success, prosperity, family harmony, creativity, and wealth, especially beneficial for Cancer ascendant individuals, with benefits varying by location.
Source: Freepik
Money Plant, a popular plant in Indian and Chinese households, repels negative energy and attracts wealth. It can thrive in soil or old glass bottles, and according to Vastu and Feng Shui.
Source: Freepik
Lucky Bamboo, a versatile plant with a name that translates to luck, is a popular gift in Chinese and Asian culture. It's easy to care for and can be placed in a vase for home decor.
Source: Freepik
Money Tree, also known as Pachira Aquatica, is a lucky Feng Shui plant symbolizing prosperity and energy. It's easy to handle, grows well in low light, and is popular in Chinese households.
Source: Freepik
Tulsi, a sacred plant in Indian households, serves multiple purposes, including flavoring and medicinal health benefits. Vastu advises placing Tulsi in North, North-East, or East directions.
Source: Freepik
Snake Plant, also known as 'Mother in Law's Tongue', is a vibrant, twisted plant known for its ability to absorb toxins and provide good luck in the workplace.
Source: Freepik