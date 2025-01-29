Republic Lifestyle Desk

Bringing Home A Pet Dog For The First Time? Tips To Ensure Your Furry Friend Is Comfortable

Consider keeping a journal to track your dog's unique characteristics, including breed, age, size, health, behaviours, and past experiences, to better understand and care for your new pet.

Source: Freepik

To choose the right veterinarian for your dog, consider your own pet care preferences, ask for recommendations, and meet with the vet and their staff to ensure compatibility. 

Source: Freepik

Puppies require multiple vaccinations in their first year, and a veterinarian can help determine the necessary vaccinations for adopted, fostered, or rescued dogs.

Source: Freepik

Your veterinarian can help with neutering/spaying, flea and tick prevention, recommend trainers and groomers, and administer tests to identify potential health conditions, allergies. 

Source: Freepik

Create a comfortable and safe space for your dog by designating a specific area for training, sleeping, feeding, and playing, and secure it with baby gates and provide necessary amenities.

Source: Freepik

Consider adopting an older dog through rescue networks, where most dogs are spayed/neutered and screened for health and temperament issues.

Source: Freepik

Choose a dog breed that fits your lifestyle by considering your family's hobbies, activities, personalities, and living situation.

Source: Freepik

