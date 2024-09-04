Republic Lifestyle Desk
Brisk Walking vs Reverse Walking: Which Is Better For Health?
Brisk walking, 30 minutes, 5 times a week, benefits people aged 50-65 by boosting heart rate, strengthening muscles, improving blood flow, and reducing high blood pressure.
Brisk walking aids weight loss by burning more calories than normal walking, creating a caloric deficit, and boosting metabolism, even at rest.
A 12-week brisk walking program can effectively reduce stress, anxiety, and depression symptoms.
Brisk walking enhances insulin sensitivity, promoting glucose uptake by muscles, potentially reducing insulin resistance and potentially preventing or managing type 2 diabetes.
Reverse walking improves balance, coordination, and spatial awareness, reducing fall risk in elderly individuals, and outperforming elderly exercise.
Reverse walking strengthens and tones hamstrings, calves, and glutes, underutilized in everyday activities, improving balance, coordination, and athletic performance.
Walking enhances heart and lung health, and reverse walking improves cardiorespiratory fitness by enhancing oxygen supply during exercise.
