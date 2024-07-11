 Brocollo, Dark Chocolate, Chamomile Tea: Food Items To Ease Stress | Republic World
Brocollo, Dark Chocolate, Chamomile Tea: Food Items To Ease Stress

Broccoli is a stress-fighting food, rich in vitamin C, magnesium, fiber, and sulforaphane, which can help reduce stress and anxiety, boost mood, and promote relaxation.

Eating 40g of dark chocolate daily for 2 weeks can lower the stress hormone cortisol and catecholamines in individuals with high-stress levels, according to scientists.

Chamomile tea calms stress and anxiety by binding to GABA receptors, reducing cortisol and promoting

Lactobacillus bacteria in yoghurt can help the body manage stress, potentially preventing depression and anxiety by promoting a healthy gut-brain axis.

Matcha's L-theanine and caffeine content work together to promote relaxation, reduce anxiety, and improve focus, making it a great tool for managing stress and promoting a sense of calm.

Green bananas can help manage stress due to their high potassium content, which calms the nervous system, and tryptophan, which boosts mood-regulating serotonin levels.

Oatmeal helps manage stress by increasing serotonin, regulating blood pressure, and promoting relaxation through its complex carbohydrates, magnesium, and potassium content.

