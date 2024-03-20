March 19, 2024
Brown Eggs Vs White Egg: Which Is Better?
Typically, white-feathered hens with white earlobes lay white eggs, while hens with red or brown feathers and earlobes are known to lay brown eggs.
White and brown eggs alike are rich sources of protein, vitamins, and minerals, essential for a balanced diet.
Personal taste preferences play a significant role in choosing between white and brown eggs, however, the hen’s diet
Market dynamics sometimes place a slightly higher price tag on brown eggs, attributed to the larger size of hens that lay them, requiring more feed and space.
The prevalence of white or brown eggs in supermarkets is largely influenced by regional consumer preferences
