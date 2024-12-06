Buckwheat-Bun Maska, Top Food Trends Of 2024

In 2024, a growing vegan movement led to a shift towards plant-based food items like legumes, beans, fruits, almonds, oats, peas, and vegetables.
Buckwheat flour is a nutritious plant-based protein source suitable for vegetarians and vegans, containing all nine essential amino acids, supporting muscle growth and repair.
Buckwheat flour, a staple in Indian cuisine, is gaining global recognition for its health benefits, especially during fasting.
Across the globe, environmentally conscious consumers are incorporating buckwheat into their recipes, using it as a garnish or flavour enhancer in dishes and cocktails.
Bun maska is a soft, slightly sweet bread-bun, generously slathered with Maska (Musk-aa), it is a delightful treat that enhances the pleasure when enjoyed with hot tea.
