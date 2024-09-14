Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bungee Jumping Destinations Around The World For Your Adventure Fix
Taupo bungee jumping site in New Zealand offers the highest water touch bungee, offering stunning views of Waikato River Valley, volcanoes, and geothermal valleys from a platform on a cliff top.
Zhangjiajie glass-bottom bridge in Hunan, China, features the world's highest bungee jump at 260 meters, a homage to "Avatar" landscapes, and offers visitors the chance to explore nearby attractions.
Bloukrans Bridge, located near Nature's Valley in Western Cape, offers the world's highest bungee jump at 216m, with stunning views of the Bloukrans River valley below.
Queenstown in New Zealand offers thrilling bungee jumping experiences, including the Kawaru bridge and Pipeline Bungee, as well as zip-lining and river rafting activities for visitors.
Jumpin Heights bungee offers an exhilarating freefall experience in Rishikesh, surrounded by stunning Himalayan foothills and the Ganges River, amidst breathtaking mountain ranges.
Bungee jump from giant sequoias in Redwood Forest, California, combining nature and adventure by climbing and falling 150 ft into the forests.
