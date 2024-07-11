 Caffeine, Heavy Meals, Fried Dishes: Food That Can Aggrevate Motion Sickness | Republic World
Fatty foods take longer to digest, which can exacerbate nausea and discomfort during travel.

Rich, greasy, or spicy foods can irritate the stomach and worsen nausea symptoms.

Caffeine can worsen nausea and vomiting symptoms. Caffeine is a diuretic, which can lead to dehydration and exacerbate motion sickness.

Alcohol is a diuretic, which can worsen dehydration and electrolyte imbalance.

Heavy meals can worsen diarrhea and stomach discomfort because they are hard to digest and can irritate the digestive system, especially if they are rich, fatty, or spicy.

Certain smells, such as those from specific foods or fragrances, can trigger or aggravate motion sickness in some individuals, making their symptoms worse.

Acidic foods can exacerbate motion sickness by slowing digestion, increasing nausea and discomfort, and inducing lethargy, making you more susceptible to motion sickness.

