Can Garlic Powder Stop Hair Fall? All You Need To Know

Based on a 2009 study, garlic has been found to be beneficial in treating alopecia areata. It is rich in nutrients and helps strengthen hair follicles and roots, promoting overall scalp health.
Check out ingredients to make garlic & olive oil hair mask:
Method to mix garlic & olive oil hair mask:
Step 1: Mix garlic powder and olive oil in a small bowl.
Step 2: Mix it thoroughly until you get a smooth paste.
Step 3: Apply this mixture to your scalp by massaging it in circular motions.
Step 4: Let the paste sit on your scalp for 30 minutes.
Step 5: Wash your hair thoroughly using a mild shampoo.
(Recipe credit: onlymyhealth.com)
