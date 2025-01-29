Republic Lifestyle Desk

Can Garlic Powder Stop Hair Fall? All You Need To Know

Based on a 2009 study, garlic has been found to be beneficial in treating alopecia areata. It is rich in nutrients and helps strengthen hair follicles and roots, promoting overall scalp health.

Source: Pexels

Check out ingredients to make garlic & olive oil hair mask:

  • 1 tablespoon of garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil

Source: Pexels

Method to mix garlic & olive oil hair mask:

Step 1: Mix garlic powder and olive oil in a small bowl.

Source: Pexels

Step 2: Mix it thoroughly until you get a smooth paste.

Source: Pexels

Step 3: Apply this mixture to your scalp by massaging it in circular motions.

Source: Pexels

Step 4: Let the paste sit on your scalp for 30 minutes.

Source: Pexels

Step 5: Wash your hair thoroughly using a mild shampoo.

(Recipe credit: onlymyhealth.com)

Source: Pexels

 Next Story