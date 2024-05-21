May 21, 2024

Can't Get Rid of Blackheads? Try These Hacks

Cleansing the face at home is often the best first-line treatment for acne and blackheads, as good skin hygiene helps keep pores unclogged, but over-scrubbing can be harmful.

Source: Freepik

Honey is a powerful blackhead remover with cleansing and antibacterial properties, effectively shrinking pores, fighting oil and dirt, and deeply moisturizing and soothing the skin.

Source: Freepik

This DIY blackhead scrub uses lemon juice, granulated sugar, and honey to exfoliate the face, avoiding the eyes and mouth, and is effective in circular motions.

Source: Freepik

Drinking water is believed to prevent acne by promoting proper skin hydration, as dry skin can lead to excess oil production, potentially contributing to acne.

Source: Freepik

Egg whites, rich in lysozyme enzyme, have astringent properties, making them beneficial for skin care, as they help shrink pores and reduce the risk of blackheads.

Source: Freepik

Green tea can be used to treat blackheads by making a paste from dried tea leaves, gently scrubbing the affected area, rinsing with water, and applying moisturizer.

Source: Freepik

Steam your face for a minute to loosen hardened oil and dirt, then use a washcloth to trap heat in the affected area.

Source: Unsplash

