Can't Make It To The Gym? Use These Household Items For Weight Training At Home

Target both biceps and triceps muscle groups with water bottles, filling them evenly with a look-alike pair.

Fill a bucket with water based on your lifting capacity and perform deadlift moves.

A chair can be used for various exercises such as tricep dips, hip extensions, leg extensions, side raises, and more.

To tone your shoulders and sides, use a hand towel, lift your hands up, and perform side bends straight.

Create a resistance band by stitching an elastic strap on both ends, allowing for easy abs, arms, and legs exercises.

Performing biceps curls can be achieved by using heavy shopping bags.

Box jumps include jumping on a tall box and you landing in a squat position.

