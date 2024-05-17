May 17, 2024
Cannes Film Festival 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is A Lady In Black At Red Carpet
Aishwarya Rai made her 21st appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.
Source: X
The actress set her best fashion foot forward as she walked the red carpet in a black and white gown.
Source: X
Her outfit was adorned with balloon sleeves and dramatic golden flower cutouts. The gown also had a long train with gold embellishments.
Source: Instagram
She kept her hair half up, and half down, and sported a signature cat eyeliner. However, what caught the attention of everyone was her arm covered with a cast.
Source: Instagram
The outfit was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.
Source: Instagram
The actress was accompanied by her daughter Araadhya Bachchan.
Source: Instagram