May 17, 2024

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is A Lady In Black At Red Carpet

Aishwarya Rai made her 21st appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Source: X

The actress set her best fashion foot forward as she walked the red carpet in a black and white gown.

Source: X

Her outfit was adorned with balloon sleeves and dramatic golden flower cutouts. The gown also had a long train with gold embellishments.

Source: Instagram

She kept her hair half up, and half down, and sported a signature cat eyeliner. However, what caught the attention of everyone was her arm covered with a cast.

Source: Instagram

The outfit was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Source: Instagram

The actress was accompanied by her daughter Araadhya Bachchan.

Source: Instagram

