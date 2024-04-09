April 9, 2024
Chaitra Navratri 2024: Auspicious Colours And Their Significance
The first day of Navratri is a day of great enthusiasm and devotion. Red is a representation of energy, devotion and vigour and even the chunri (or chunni) that is offered to Maa Durga is red.
The royal blue colour is a symbol of peace, calm and the infinite power and love of the Goddess. It is associated with Goddess Brahmacharini, who is the epitome of harmony, peace, and devotion.
Wear yellow attire and pay homage to Maa Chandraghanta, the goddess of tranquillity and peace, to mark the third day of Navratri.
The fourth day of Navratri is the day of colour Green. It is the symbol of growth, fertility, bounty and harmony and is associated with Goddess Kushmanda.
The fifth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Skandmata. On this day, devotees can dress in grey and offer prayers to get their wishes fulfilled.
Worshipping Goddess Katyayani wearing orange colour on Sunday imparts qualities like warmth and exuberance to the person. This colour is full of positive energy and keeps the person cheerful.
White is considered an auspicious colour for the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri. Devotees are encouraged to wear white clothes during the puja, as it signifies purity, peace.
Pink is the colour of the seventh day of the Chaitra Navratri celebration. You can wear pink clothes and offer pink flowers and sweets to Goddess Kaalratri to destroy demons, evil spirits.
The last day of Navratri is celebrated as Maha Navami Puja. Worship the ninth manifestation of the goddess in sky blue to attain peace, love, and kindness. Wearing sky blue ethnic is perfect for this.
