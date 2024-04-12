April 11, 2024
Chaitra Navratri 2024: Crispy Vada Pav Recipe To Try
Ingredients- Sabuddana (Soaked)- 2 Cups
Salt to taste
Roasted and crushed peanuts-2 tbsp
Coriander leaves- 1 tbsp
Lemon juice - 2 Tbsp
Green Chillies-2
Ghee- 1/2 tbsp
Cumin seeds- 1/2 tsp
Rinse 1/2 cup sabudana until the water turns clear. Then soak it in 1/2 cup water overnight (or 4 to 6 hours depending on the quality of sabudana)
In the morning, the sabudana would have absorbed all the water. It should be soft, press with a finger to check, it should crush easily.
Drain sabudana in a colander, most likely there will be no water but you still drain it.
Then transfer the saubdana to a large bowl along with the following medium potatoes, boiled & mashed, roasted peanuts, chopped cilantro, green chilies, finely chopped and lemon juice, teas
Mix everything together using a spatula or your hands. Divide the mixture into 10 equal parts, flatten them a bit and make them into round shapes.
Heat oil on medium heat in a kadai or wok. Add vadas to the oil one by one. Maintain the oil temperature to medium heat.
Fry vadas on medium heat until golden brown and crispy from both sides. Drain on a paper towel.
