April 11, 2024

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Crispy Vada Pav Recipe To Try

Ingredients- Sabuddana (Soaked)- 2 Cups Salt to taste Roasted and crushed peanuts-2 tbsp Coriander leaves- 1 tbsp Lemon juice - 2 Tbsp Green Chillies-2 Ghee- 1/2 tbsp Cumin seeds- 1/2 tsp

Rinse 1/2 cup sabudana until the water turns clear. Then soak it in 1/2 cup water overnight (or 4 to 6 hours depending on the quality of sabudana)

In the morning, the sabudana would have absorbed all the water. It should be soft, press with a finger to check, it should crush easily.

Drain sabudana in a colander, most likely there will be no water but you still drain it.

Then transfer the saubdana to a large bowl along with the following medium potatoes, boiled & mashed, roasted peanuts, chopped cilantro, green chilies, finely chopped and lemon juice, teas

Mix everything together using a spatula or your hands. Divide the mixture into 10 equal parts, flatten them a bit and make them into round shapes.

Heat oil on medium heat in a kadai or wok. Add vadas to the oil one by one. Maintain the oil temperature to medium heat.

Fry vadas on medium heat until golden brown and crispy from both sides. Drain on a paper towel.

