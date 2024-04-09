April 9, 2024
Chaitra Navratri 2024: Foods To Eat And To Avoid
Eat - Having foods high in protein, like kuttu, during your fast will not only help provide sustained energy throughout the day, but also keep you full for longer.
Source: trunaturals
Eat - Probiotics like buttermilk and curd can help a lot. Eating goods rich in probiotics will not only support your gut health but can also boost your immune system.
Source: Freepik
Eat - During Chaitra Navratri, it's important to increase intake of hydrating fruits and vegetables. Fruits like oranges, grapes, muskmelon, cucumber can be a good option.
Source: Orange
Avoid - Onions are prohibited for people who are fasting as they are considered tamasic and must not be added to the tempering while making vegetable curries.
Source: Unsplash
Avoid - Grains and cereals like rice, wheat and lentils are not allowed during Navratri fast. They are usually replaced by falahaari foods like samak ke chawal.
Source: Freepik
Avoid - Non-veg foods like chicken and mutton are strictly prohibited during Navratri fasting and even by those Hindus who aren't observing fast.
Source: Freepik
Avoid - Being refined, table salt is not permitted during Navratri fasting and is replaced by sendha namak.
Source: Freepik