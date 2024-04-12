April 12, 2024
Chaitra Navratri 2024: Wellness Tips To Prevent Exhaustion While Fasting
Drink plenty of water and hydrating fluids like coconut water, herbal teas, and fresh juices to prevent dehydration and maintain energy levels throughout the day.
Use self-reflection and spiritual growth. Engage in mindfulness practices like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to stay centered and reduce stress.
Take adequate rest by aiming for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night. Quality sleep is crucial for energy restoration and overall well-being.
You have to stay active with gentle exercises like walking, stretching, or yoga to boost circulation, improve energy levels, and maintain physical well-being during fasting.
Pace yourself and avoid overexertion during fasting. Listen to your body's signals, and if you feel excessively fatigued. You may consider your activities or seeking rest.
Listen to your body and take short breaks to rest. You may recharge during the day. You may incorporate short naps or moments of relaxation to prevent exhaustion.
You may use nutrient-dense foods like fruits, nuts, seeds, yoghurt, and whole grains during your eating window. It is better to eat balanced diet to get essential nutrients.
