Chath Puja 2024: How To Make Traditional Thekua At Home

Thekua, the most popular prasada during Chhath puja in Southern Nepal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, is a sweet snack widely preferred in these regions for centuries. Here's the recipe.
Source: Freepik
Ingredients of Thekua
15 Servings
500 gm wheat flour
2 teaspoon ghee
2 cup refined oil
Source: Flickr
2 cup water
300 gm sugar
1 teaspoon powdered green cardamom
1/2 cup grated coconut
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
Source: Freepik
To prepare Bihari, boil 2 cups of water in a pan, add sugar, stir, and melt. Turn off the burner and remove from the pan.
Source: Pixabay
Mix ghee with sugar syrup and let it cool at room temperature.
Source: Freepik
Knead a soft dough using whole wheat flour, grated coconut, fennel, and cardamom powder. Add sugar syrup in batches, ensuring it's not too soft or Thekua will turn into pooris.
Source: Freepik
Shape the dough into small balls using hands, a cookie cutter, or emboss a design for an attractive appearance.
Source: Freepik
Heat oil in a kadhai, add flattened dough, and deep fry until golden brown. Keep flame low for inside cooking and repeat for remaining dough balls.
Source: Freepik
Thekua is ready to be cooled at room temperature and stored in air-tight containers.
Source: Freepik
Knead dough with ghee or saffron milk for a soft, delicious thekua. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks, using jaggery, stevia, or sugar-free alternatives.
Source: Freepik