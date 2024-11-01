Chatt Puja 2024: Date, Time, History, Significance Of The Festival

Chhath, the purest and most devotional Hindu festival, is celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, evoking the emotions of devotees and those observing strict fasting.
Source: Freepik
Chhath Puja, a significant Hindu festival in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled for November 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9.
Source: Freepik
On November 5, 2024, the Chhath Puja will begin at 12:41 AM, with sunrise and sunset times of 06:38 AM and 5:32 PM respectively.
Source: Freepik
The Shashthi Tithi ends at 12:34 AM on November 8, 2024, with the first day being Nahay Khay on November 5th and the second day being Kharna on November 6th.
Source: Freepik
On November 7, 2024, Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya will be observed, followed by Usha Arghya on November 8, 2024, and Kharna on November 6, 2024.
Source: Freepik
History: Legend has it that Chhath Puja originated from the Satyuga and Dwapara Yuga, and Sita performed it in the Ramayana on the sixth day after Rama and Sita returned to Ayodhya.
Source: Freepik
Significance: Chhath Puja is a festival honoring the sun god Surya Dev and Goddess Chhathi Maiya, celebrating sunrise and sunset, and also honoring nature.
Source: Freepik
The annual festival, dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and his wife, Usha, is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm over four days.
Source: Freepik
Chhath puja, also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dal Chhath, is a unique festival that emphasizes gratitude to divine forces that sustain life on Earth.
Source: Freepik
This festival contains immense devotion, purification, and prayer, highlighting the strict rituals and fasting involved.
Source: Freepik