ChaySo Haldi Ceremony; All The Looks Sobhita Has Worn So Far For Her Wedding Festivities

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8, 2024, in a private ceremony in Hyderabad.
Source: Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala looked mesmerizing in a golden blush Manish Malhotra Uppada silk sari for her engagement ceremony.
Source: Instagram
The actress accessorized herself in matching jewellery, but what took the prize was the colourful Gajra that blended with her sari.
Source: Instagram
After an intimate engagement ceremony that was held in Hyderabad Shobita was seen glamourous in Pasupu Danchadam on October 21.
Source: Instagram
Pasupu Danchadam is a traditional activity that marks the beginning of wedding festivities.
Source: Instagram
In a peach-gold-green saree, the actress participates in a sacred ritual surrounded by family.
Source: Instagram
According to reports the actress wore a stunning traditional silk saree which was gifted to her by her mother-in-law Lakshmi Daggubati.
Source: Instagram
In a now-viral video shared by a fan, after much anticipation, the pre-wedding festivities - the haldi ceremony has begun.
Source: Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala soaked in the haldi ceremony by wearing two different sarees. The first saree features a striking red colour with a full-sleeve blouse.
Source: Instagram
The actress wore a bright yellow saree paired with a red scarf for her second look. Sobhita kept her ensemble simple yet elegant by pairing dainty gold jewellery.
Source: X